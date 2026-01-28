Victims sue German bank over ‘lax’ security in heist

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

People read a notice at the entrance of a bank after thieves used the quiet Christmas period to drill their way into the vault of a branch of Sparkasse bank and make off with money and valuables from customers' safe deposit boxes in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on December 31 2025.

The first lawsuits were filed on Wednesday by victims of a spectacular heist of a German bank in December when burglars used the quiet Christmas period to drill their way into its vault and make off with millions, a lawyer said.

The lawyer, Daniel Kuhlmann, said three cases were lodged in a court in Essen, Germany, holding the bank liable for damages for what he called lax security.

Masked thieves last month accessed a branch of a savings bank in the western city of Gelsenkirchen through a parking garage, allowing them to bore into a vault with thousands of safety deposit boxes, police have said.

The episode shocked Germany and made headlines internationally.

The court in Essen didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bank, Sparkasse Gelsenkirchen, also didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment but has said it was also a victim of the crime and that its premises were “secured in accordance with recognised state-of-the-art technology”.