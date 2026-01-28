WATCH | Fire hits luxury hotel in French Alps, scores evacuated

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A fire swept through a five-star hotel in the ski resort of Courchevel in the French Alps.

Close to 100 people were evacuated after a fire swept through a five-star hotel in the ski resort of Courchevel in the French Alps late on Tuesday, officials said.

No-one was injured in the blaze which started in the attic of the Hotel des Grandes Alpes at about 7pm, the Prefecture of Savoie region said on its website.

Officials said more than 90 people were evacuated from the hotel on Tuesday night, while the nearby Hotel Le Lana, which has nearly 200 guests, was also being evacuated on Wednesday morning due to risk as the fire continued. Staff and guests took refuge in other hotels, the local government said.

About 131 firefighters have been deployed, it said.

Safety measures are under scrutiny in the region after a blaze in a bar in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana on New Year’s Eve killed 40 people and injured more than 100, many of them teenagers.