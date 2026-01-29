Britain’s Starmer seeks fresh start with China

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a bilateral meeting during his visit to China, in Beijing on January 29 2026.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday that he wanted to build a “sophisticated relationship” with Beijing to boost growth and security, signalling a reset after years of strained ties.

On the most important day of his four-day visit to China, the first by a British prime minister in eight years, Starmer held an 80-minute summit with Xi at the Great Hall of the People before they lunched together. He will later meet Premier Li Qiang.

Starmer, whose centre-left Labour Party government has struggled to deliver the growth it promised, has made improving relations with the world’s second-largest economy a priority, despite lingering misgivings about espionage and human rights.

“China is a vital player on the global stage, and it’s vital that we build a more sophisticated relationship where we can identify opportunities to collaborate, but of course, also allow a meaningful dialogue on areas where we disagree,” Starmer told Xi at the start of their meeting.

Xi said ties with Britain had gone through “twists and turns” that did not serve the interests of either country and that China stood ready to develop a long-term strategic partnership.

“We can deliver a result that can withstand the test of history,” the Chinese leader said, flanked by his top ministers.

Starmer is the latest Western leader to engage in a flurry of diplomacy with China, as nations hedge against unpredictability from the US under President Donald Trump.

Trump’s on-off threats of trade tariffs and pledges to grab control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, have rankled long-standing allies like Britain.

Starmer’s visit immediately follows that of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who signed an economic deal with Beijing to tear down trade barriers, drawing Trump’s ire.

Kerry Brown, professor of Chinese studies at King’s College London, said he expected a number of deals between Britain and China would be announced to show how their relationship has improved. Starmer is being accompanied by more than 50 business leaders, another signal that he is seeking economic wins.

TACKLING MIGRANT SMUGGLING GANGS

Starmer has adopted a new policy of engagement with China after ties deteriorated for years under previous conservative governments, when London curbed some Chinese investment over national security worries and expressed concern over a crackdown on political freedoms in Hong Kong.

“I made the promise 18 months ago, when we were elected into government, that I would make Britain face outwards again,” Starmer told Xi.

“Because, as we all know, events abroad affect everything that happens back in our home countries, from prices on the supermarket shelves to how secure we feel.”

Kemi Badenoch, the leader of Britain’s opposition Conservative Party, said on Wednesday she would not have gone to China because of the security risks the country poses.

British security services have said China routinely spies on the government. China has denied the claims.

In a sign of how the countries can work together, Downing Street said Starmer and Xi would announce that Britain and China would jointly tackle gangs involved in trafficking illegal migrants.

The deal will focus on reducing the use of Chinese-made engines for small boats that transport people across Europe to claim asylum.

British and Chinese officials will share intelligence to identify smugglers’ supply routes and work with Chinese manufacturers to prevent legitimate businesses from being exploited by organised crime, Downing Street said.

Starmer told reporters on the aeroplane to China that he would “raise the issues that need to be raised” on human rights with Xi when asked if he would bring up the case of Jimmy Lai, the former Hong Kong media tycoon and British citizen who was convicted in December of national security crimes.

After arriving late Wednesday, Starmer dined at a restaurant in the capital known for its mushroom-laden dishes that also hosted former US treasury secretary Janet Yellen during her 2023 visit.

He practised pronouncing the Chinese word for thank you — ‘xie xie’ — with restaurant staff as he posed for photographs, a video posted on Weibo showed.

Reuters