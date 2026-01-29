China reportedly drops rules that sparked property crisis, developer shares surge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The property downturn hit the Chinese economy hard with homebuyer and investor confidence slumping as swathes of apartments went unfinished.

Chinese property developers are no longer required to report monthly data related to the country’s “three red lines” policy, local media said on Thursday, an apparent end to rules which triggered a major debt crisis that continues to this day.

Shares in several real estate developers surged on the news, with China Aoyuan jumping by a third, while those of Logan Group climbed more than 20%.

China Real Estate Business, a media outlet managed by the ministry of housing and urban-rural development, reported the “three red lines” policy has basically ended.

A spokesperson for the ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.

The “three red lines” refer to caps on debt-to-cash, debt-to-assets and debt-to-equity ratios Chinese authorities imposed in 2020 on developers for obtaining new lending.

The idea was to rein in the sector’s appetite for unbridled borrowing, but it backfired spectacularly by causing a liquidity crunch from mid-2021, and many developers have since defaulted on their debt.

For example, China Evergrande, once one of the country’s biggest developers, is in liquidation, while Country Garden recently completed a restructuring of its offshore debt.

China Vanke, another embattled top-ranked developer, recently gained creditor approval to defer some repayments, staving off a potential default.

Liu Shui, an analyst at China Index Holdings, a real estate analytical firm, said the rules no longer served their intended purpose given changes in the industry.

Developers have “abandoned the debt-driven expansion model and no longer prioritise scale above all else, instead focusing on high-quality development”, he said, adding aggressive companies in the sector have defaulted.

However, he warned dropping the policy would be unlikely to ease the property sector’s funding challenges, which are closely tied to market conditions.

“With the property market in deep adjustment and financial institutions remaining risk-averse, significant changes in financing conditions are unlikely in the near term,” Liu said.

The CSI 300 Real Estate Index in mainland China climbed 5% on Thursday to its highest level in two months, while the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index gained 4%. The broader market was flat.

An official Communist Party journal said on January 1 the country’s property sector remained a pillar of the economy and had significant room for transformation.

The sector was “undergoing a profound adjustment”, the Qiushi article said, and it called for “strong policy actions” to stabilise expectations.

Chinese authorities have over the years taken a raft of measures aimed at supporting the property market, but new home prices extended declines in December, underscoring persistent strains in the sector.

