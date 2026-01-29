US tells UN - Gaza process to include weapons buyback programme

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The US - along with the 26 countries that have so far joined Donald Trump’s so-called Board of Peace and in consultation with the Palestinian National Committee that it oversees - will apply pressure on Hamas to disarm, according to the US ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz.

The demilitarisation of Gaza will include decommissioning weapons through an agreed process “supported by an internationally funded buyback” programme, the US told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

Palestinian militant group Hamas retains control of just less than half of Gaza after an October ceasefire deal brokered by US President Donald Trump. The agreement ties further Israeli troop withdrawals to Hamas giving up its weapons.

“Hamas must not have any role in the governance of Gaza, directly or indirectly, in any form, period,” he told the 15-member council. “All military terror and offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapon production facilities, will be destroyed and not rebuilt.

“International, independent monitors will supervise a process of demilitarisation of Gaza to include placing weapons permanently beyond use through an agreed process of decommissioning and supported by an internationally-funded buyback and reintegration programme,” Waltz added.

His comments reflect point 13 of Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan.

HAMAS STILL HEAVILY ARMED, SAYS ISRAEL

When asked for more detail on the independent monitoring and proposed buyback programme, a US state department spokesperson said: “Discussions on implementation of phase 2, including demilitarisation, are ongoing.”

Hamas recently agreed to discuss disarmament with other Palestinian factions and with mediators, sources have said. However, two Hamas officials told Reuters that neither Washington nor the mediators had presented the group with any detailed or concrete disarmament proposal.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Monday Washington believes disarmament by Hamas militants would come with some sort of amnesty for the Islamist group.

Hamas remains heavily armed, Israel’s UN ambassador Danny Danon told the Security Council.

“It still holds thousands of rockets, anti-tank missiles, and tens of thousands of Kalashnikov rifles. In total, Hamas still holds roughly 60,000 assault rifles,” Danon said. “These weapons are used not only against Israel but against Gazans who oppose Hamas rule.”

INTERNATIONAL STABILISATION FORCE FOR GAZA

The Security Council in November mandated Trump’s Board of Peace through 2027 and solely focused on the Gaza Strip. Russia and China abstained, complaining the US-drafted resolution did not give the UN a clear role in Gaza’s future.

The resolution described the board as a transitional administration “that will set the framework and co-ordinate funding for the redevelopment of Gaza” under Trump’s peace plan until the Palestinian Authority has satisfactorily reformed. It also authorised the board to deploy a temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF) in Gaza.

“We salute and thank our friends who have agreed to contribute to the International Stabilisation Force,” Waltz said. The US has not yet announced which countries have agreed to contribute.

“The ISF will begin to establish control and stability, so that the Israeli defence forces can withdraw from Gaza based on standards, milestones and timeframes linked to demilitarisation,” said Waltz.

He added that these would be agreed upon by the Israeli military, the ISF and the guarantors for the ceasefire agreement - the US, Egypt and Qatar.

