World

Olympic Games CEO feels vindicated by new sliding centre

Reuters Agency

Reuters

January 30, 2026, Cortina D'ampezzo, Belluno, Italy: With only a few days until the start of the 2026 Milano/Cortina Winter Olympics a buzz of frantic last minute construction and excitement is noticeable in the venues and village of Cortina dâ€™Ampezzo Thursday, January 30, 2026. (Credit Image: © Daniel A. Anderson/ZUMA Press Wire) (Daniel A. Anderson)

By Karolos Grohmann

Building a new sliding centre in Italy instead of moving to another country as recommended by the International Olympic Committee was the right decision, the head of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics said on Friday.

Organisers successfully completed a brand new sliding centre in Cortina just in time for next week’s opening of the Games despite IOC pressure a few years ago to move it to an already existing facility to save time and money.

Games CEO Andrea Varnier said he felt vindicated by the decision given that hosting the sliding competitions elsewhere was fine in principle but far too complex a prospect to consider midway through preparations.

“It was quite an adventure, time was limited,” he said on the Games website.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

‘This clipper became my boss’ – taxi rank barber’s cuts and conversations

2

WATCH | Revisiting the Vanderbijlpark scholar transport tragedy

3

SARB holds rates at 6.75%

4

Treasury boost anchors Cape Town budget, but GOOD Party slams ‘regressive extraction’

5

POLL | Should bail be made more difficult for people charged with serious financial crimes?

Related Articles