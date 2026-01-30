Olympic Games CEO feels vindicated by new sliding centre

By Karolos Grohmann
Building a new sliding centre in Italy instead of moving to another country as recommended by the International Olympic Committee was the right decision, the head of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics said on Friday.
Organisers successfully completed a brand new sliding centre in Cortina just in time for next week’s opening of the Games despite IOC pressure a few years ago to move it to an already existing facility to save time and money.
Games CEO Andrea Varnier said he felt vindicated by the decision given that hosting the sliding competitions elsewhere was fine in principle but far too complex a prospect to consider midway through preparations.
“It was quite an adventure, time was limited,” he said on the Games website.
