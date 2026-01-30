Olympic Games CEO feels vindicated by new sliding centre

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

January 30, 2026, Cortina D'ampezzo, Belluno, Italy: With only a few days until the start of the 2026 Milano/Cortina Winter Olympics a buzz of frantic last minute construction and excitement is noticeable in the venues and village of Cortina dâ€™Ampezzo Thursday, January 30, 2026. (Credit Image: © Daniel A. Anderson/ZUMA Press Wire)

By Karolos Grohmann

Building a new sliding centre in Italy instead of moving to another country as recommended by the International Olympic Committee was the right decision, the head of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics said on Friday.

Organisers successfully completed a brand new sliding centre in Cortina just in time for next week’s opening of the Games despite IOC pressure a few years ago to move it to an already existing facility to save time and money.

Games CEO Andrea Varnier said he felt vindicated by the decision given that hosting the sliding competitions elsewhere was fine in principle but far too complex a prospect to consider midway through preparations.

“It was quite an adventure, time was limited,” he said on the Games website.

Reuters