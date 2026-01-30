Trump warns Britain on China ties as Starmer hails progress in Beijing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump, who plans to travel to China in April, threatened last week to impose tariffs on Canada after Prime Minister Mark Carney struck economic deals with Beijing on a recent visit. File photo

US President Donald Trump said it was dangerous for Britain to get into business with Beijing after Prime Minister Keir Starmer lauded the economic benefits of resetting relations with China during a visit there on Friday.

While Western leaders reel from Trump’s unpredictability, Starmer is the latest to head to China.

In three-hour talks with President Xi Jinping on Thursday, the British leader called for a “more sophisticated relationship” with improved market access, lower tariffs and investment deals while also discussing soccer and Shakespeare.

In Washington, however, replying to questions about the closer ties, Trump said: “It’s dangerous for them to do that.” He was speaking to reporters before the premiere of the Melania film at the Kennedy Centre.

He did not elaborate.

A Downing Street spokesperson and China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

About the time of Trump’s comments, Starmer told a meeting of the UK-China Business Forum in the Chinese capital that his “very warm” meetings with Xi had provided “real progress”.

Starmer hailed deals on visa-free travel and lower whisky tariffs as “really important access, symbolic of what we’re doing with the relationship”.

That is the way we build the mutual trust and respect that is so important — Sir Keir Starmer

“That is the way we build the mutual trust and respect that is so important,” Starmer said.

Before heading for the financial hub of Shanghai, he met Chinese business leaders, including Yin Tongyue, CEO of carmaker Chery, which plans to open a research and development centre for its commercial vehicle arm in the English city of Liverpool, a city official said during Starmer’s visit.

Starmer, whose centre-left Labour government has struggled to deliver the economic growth it promised, has made improving relations with the world’s second-largest economy a priority.

His visit to China comes amid Trump’s on-off threats of trade tariffs and pledges to grab control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, which have rattled long-standing US allies, Britain among them.

Because of his country’s long history of working closely with the US, Britain could continue to strengthen economic ties with China without angering Trump, Starmer told reporters on the aeroplane en route to China.

“The relationship we have with the US is one of the closest we hold,” he said, enumerating areas such as defence, security, intelligence and trade.

Starmer said Britain would not have to choose between closer ties with the US or China, highlighting Trump’s September visit to Britain that unveiled £150bn (R3.29-trillion) of US investment into the country.

Washington also received advanced notice of Britain’s objectives for the China trip, a British government official said on condition of anonymity, as the matter is a sensitive one.

Starmer, who normally avoids criticising Trump, has been more willing to defy the US president in recent weeks.

He urged Trump to apologise for his “frankly appalling” remarks last week that some Nato troops avoided frontline combat and said he would not yield to his demands to annex Greenland.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is expected to visit China soon, and Carney was preceded by French President Emmanuel Macron in December, when Xi accompanied him on a rare trip outside the capital.

“To all world leaders meeting Xi Jinping: China sells nothing but cheap products and cheap friendships,” the Republican-led US house foreign affairs committee said on X on Thursday.

Before Trump’s comments on the closer ties, his commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, said it was unlikely Starmer’s efforts with China would pay off.

“The Chinese are the greatest exporters, and they are very difficult when you’re trying to export to them,” he told reporters. “So good luck if the British are trying to export to China. It’s just unlikely.”

Asked if Trump would threaten Britain with tariffs as he did Canada, Lutnick replied: “Unless the prime minister of Britain sort of takes on the US and says very difficult things, I doubt it.”

Reuters