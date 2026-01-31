Israeli strikes kill 27 in Gaza, health ministry says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed at least 27 people, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Israel carried out its heaviest airstrikes in Gaza in weeks on Saturday, killing 27 people including three children in attacks on a police station, houses and tents, Palestinian health officials said.

The Israeli military said it had targeted commanders and sites belonging to Palestinian militant group Hamas and its ally, Islamic Jihad, in response to a breach of a US-brokered ceasefire agreed last October after two years of war in Gaza.

Hamas, which retains control of just under half of Gaza, said Israel had violated the truce. It did not say whether any of its members or sites were struck in Saturday’s attacks.

Israel carried out the attacks a day before the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt is due to reopen under US President Donald Trump’s plan to end a war that has left much of Gaza in ruins.

Israeli officials have said the war could resume if Hamas does not lay down its weapons.

FIGHTERS STILL IN TUNNELS

Israeli warplanes bombed the Sheikh Radwan police station west of Gaza City, killing 10 officers and detainees, medics and police in Gaza said. Rescue teams were searching for more casualties at the site, said the Hamas-run police.

Other airstrikes hit at least two houses in Gaza City, in northern-central Gaza, and a tent encampment sheltering displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis further south, local officials said.

Video showed charred, blackened and destroyed walls at a flat in a multi-storey building and debris scattered inside it and outside on the Gaza City street.

“We found my three little nieces in the street; they say ceasefire and all. What did those children do? What did we do?” said Samer al-Atbash, a relative.

Israeli fire has killed more than 500 people, most of them civilians, according to Gaza health officials, since a US-brokered truce between Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel took effect in October after two years of war.

Palestinian militants have killed four Israeli soldiers since the truce, according to Israeli authorities.

On Friday, the Israeli military said its forces identified eight gunmen emerging from a tunnel in Rafah, in southern Gaza. Three of them were killed, and a fourth, whom it described as a key Hamas commander in the area, was arrested.

The two sides have traded blame over truce violations, even as Washington presses them to proceed to the next phases of the ceasefire deal meant to end the war for good.

The next phase of US President Donald Trump’s plan includes complex issues such as Hamas disarmament, which the group has long rejected, further Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the deployment of an international peacekeeping force.

Gaza’s main gateway, the Rafah border crossing with Egypt that has been largely shut during the war, is expected to reopen on Sunday.

Reuters