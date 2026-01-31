US government starts likely brief shutdown as House fails to approve deal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The US government entered what is expected to be a brief shutdown on Saturday.

The US government entered what is expected to be a brief shutdown on Saturday after Congress failed to approve a deal to keep a wide swath of operations funded before a midnight deadline.

After hours of delay, the Senate passed the spending package by a bipartisan vote of 71 to 29. But the House of Representatives is out of town and not expected to take up the measure until Monday, according to a Republican leadership aide who spoke on condition of anonymity.

That partial shutdown took effect at 12.01am Eastern Time (5.01am GMT).

The shutdown is likely to be brief. Legislators from both parties have been working to ensure a debate over immigration enforcement does not disrupt other government operations. This is a marked contrast from last autumn, when Republicans and Democrats dug into their positions in a dispute over healthcare, prompting a shutdown that lasted a record 43 days and cost the US economy an estimated $11bn (R177.58bn).

The government has endured 10 funding gaps of three days or fewer since 1977, most of which had little real-world effect, according to the Congressional Research Service.

The deal approved by the Senate would separate funding for the department of homeland security (DHS) from the broader funding package, allowing legislators to approve spending for agencies such as the Pentagon and the department of labour while they consider new restrictions on federal immigration agents.

Senate Democrats, angered by the shooting of a second US citizen by immigration agents in Minneapolis last weekend, threatened to hold up the funding package in an effort to force Trump to rein in the DHS, which oversees federal immigration enforcement.

Democrats want to end roving patrols, require agents to wear body cameras and prohibit them from wearing face masks. They also want to require immigration agents to get a search warrant from a judge, rather than from their own officials. Republicans say they are open to some of those ideas.

DHS funding would be extended for two weeks, giving negotiators time to reach an agreement on immigration tactics.

The shooting death of nurse Alex Pretti by federal agents on Saturday spurred widespread public outrage, prompting the Trump administration to de-escalate operations in the region. Pretti’s death was the second this month of a US citizen with no criminal record involving immigration law enforcement agents.

Reuters