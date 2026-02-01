US may make a deal on Cuba, Trump says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he believed the US would “work a deal” on Cuba.

His comments came days after he threatened tariffs on any country supplying Cuba with oil.

Trump reiterated his call for Cuba to negotiate with the US.

“It doesn’t have to be a humanitarian crisis,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Florida.

“I think they probably would come to us and want to make a deal. They have a situation that’s very bad for Cuba. They have no money. They have no oil. They lived off Venezuelan money and oil, and none of that’s coming now.”

In 2025, Venezuela was Cuba’s largest oil supplier, meeting roughly one-third of the island’s daily needs. Supply from Venezuela dropped after the US blockade on shipments from there, even before the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Reuters exclusively reported in January that Mexico, Cuba’s top supplier after Venezuela cut off shipments in December, was reviewing whether to continue sending oil amid fears it could face retaliation from Washington.

