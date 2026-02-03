Trump seeks $1bn from Harvard University in damages

US President Donald Trump said late on Monday his administration is seeking $1bn (R15.92bn) in damages from Harvard University.
“We are now seeking $1bn in damages and want nothing further to do, in the future, with Harvard University,” he said in a post on Truth Social, without saying what specific harms the university had caused.
Trump’s administration in December appealed a judge’s ruling holding that it unlawfully terminated more than $2bn (R31.85bn) in grants awarded to Harvard and can no longer cut off research funding to the Ivy League school.
Harvard has been a central focus of the administration’s broad campaign to leverage federal funding to force change at US universities, which Trump says are gripped by anti-Semitic and “radical left” ideologies.
Trump said last year his administration was close to a deal with Harvard that would include a $500m (R7.96bn) payment by the school, after months of negotiations over school policies.
Reuters
