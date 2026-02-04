Ex-Prince Andrew leaves Windsor home after latest Epstein revelations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the brother of King Charles, has moved out of his palatial home, a royal source confirmed on Wednesday, after new damaging revelations about his links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The former prince, 65, had hoped to stay at Royal Lodge, his Windsor home of decades, for longer, the Sun newspaper said, but he was moved under cover of darkness on Monday and driven to a cottage in Sandringham, the king’s Norfolk estate.

A royal source confirmed he was now resident there, but he might occasionally return to Windsor in the coming weeks while a transitionary phase was completed.

“With the latest batch of Epstein files it was made clear to him that it was time to go,” the Sun quoted a friend as saying.

“Leaving was so humiliating for him that he chose to do it under cover of darkness.”

Charles stripped Andrew of his titles in October and said he would be moved after details emerged of his ongoing relationship with Epstein.

The king has also said his sympathy is with the victims of abuse.

New files related to Epstein published by the US justice department on Friday included emails suggesting Andrew maintained regular contact with Epstein for more than two years after he was found guilty of child sex crimes.

He has denied wrongdoing in connection with Epstein and previously denied maintaining ties with the financier after Epstein’s 2008 conviction, apart from a 2010 visit to New York to end their relationship.

Reuters