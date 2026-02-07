Israel’s Netanyahu expected to meet Trump in US on Wednesday and discuss Iran

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet US President Donald Trump on Wednesday in Washington, where they will discuss negotiations with Iran, Netanyahu’s office said on Saturday.

Iranian and US officials held indirect nuclear talks in the Omani capital Muscat on Friday. Both sides said more talks were expected to be held again soon.

A regional diplomat briefed by Tehran on the talks told Reuters Iran insisted on its “right to enrich uranium” during the negotiations with the US, and that Tehran’s missile capabilities were not raised in the discussions.

Iranian officials have ruled out putting Iran’s missiles — one of the largest such arsenals in the Middle East — up for discussion, and have said Tehran wants recognition of its right to enrich uranium.

“The prime minister believes that any negotiations must include limiting ballistic missiles and halting support for the Iranian axis,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

Reuters