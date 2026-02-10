Paramount sweetens Warner Bros bid with extra cash, Netflix break-up fee cover

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Paramount Skydance has enhanced its $30-a-share bid for Warner Bros Discovery by offering extra cash for each quarter the deal fails to close and agreeing to cover the break-up fee the HBO owner would owe Netflix if it walked away from their deal.

The 25c-a-share “ticking fee” will equal to about $650m in cash each quarter between January 1 2027 and the consummation of the Paramount deal, the company said on Tuesday.

Paramount will also fund the $2.8bn termination fee that Warner Bros owes Netflix if the deal falls through.

Warner Bros Discovery and Netflix did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Both Netflix and Paramount covet Warner Bros for its leading film and television studios, extensive content library and major franchises such as Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and DC Comics’ superheroes Batman and Superman.

Paramount has engaged in an aggressive media campaign to try to convince shareholders that its bid is superior, but Warner Bros has spurned the David Ellison-led company.

Warner Bros will hold a special investor meeting to vote on the Netflix deal, with the streaming pioneer saying the meeting was expected to be held by April.

Reuters