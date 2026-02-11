World

Opposition party furious as Erdogan names Gurlek as new Turkish justice minister

This is ‘an open reward for operations he has carried out against our party’, says CHP

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wants a Tesla factory to be built in his country. File photo.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s appointment of Gurlek as justice minister, replacing Yilmaz Tunc, is the first cabinet shuffle since the last election in mid-2023. It was announced in the country’s Official Gazette. (REUTERS/Umit Bektas/ File photo)

President Tayyip Erdogan has named Akin Gurlek as Türkiye’s new justice minister, drawing fierce criticism from critics. He is the Istanbul chief prosecutor behind the sweeping crackdown on the main opposition party.

Since his appointment as chief prosecutor in 2024, Gurlek has overseen a series of arrests and indictments targeting the Republican People’s Party (CHP), including investigations into jailed Istanbul mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu.

Hundreds of party members and elected officials have been detained in the sweeping crackdown that has been widely criticised as politicised, a claim rejected by the government.

CHP deputy chair Gul Ciftci said on X that Gurlek’s appointment was “an open reward for the operations he has carried out against our party”.

Erdogan’s appointment of Gurlek as justice minister, replacing Yilmaz Tunc, is the first cabinet shuffle since the last election in mid-2023. It was announced in the country’s Official Gazette.

The announcement also said Erdogan had appointed Erzurum provincial governor Mustafa Ciftci as interior minister, replacing Ali Yerlikaya.

A reason for the shuffle was not given.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Gauteng MEC says full scholar transport operations to resume

2

Sona 2025’s policing bill alone was R1.26m, says Firoz Cachalia

3

ANDILE LUNGISA | uTatomkhulu and the theology of the oppressed: faith as a weapon of liberation

4

Kemi Behari denies trying to help absolve Julius Mkhwanazi of fraud

5

Department records 16% decline in rhino poaching

Related Articles