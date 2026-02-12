Almost 30 measles deaths in Mexico so far since last year’s outbreak

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

People queue to receive the measles vaccine at the Central de Abasto wholesale market, as health authorities in Mexico launch vaccination campaigns to curb a surge in cases and prevent wider regional transmission, in Mexico City, Mexico, February 11 2026.

Mexican health minister David Kershenobich said on Wednesday that at least 28 people in the country had died from a measles outbreak that began in 2025.

Authorities have registered 9,074 cases so far, official data given during the president’s morning media conference showed.

Mexico has 28-million measles vaccines to distribute, which President Claudia Sheinbaum said “are sufficient, and there will even be some left over”.

The country has 6.7 cumulative cases of measles per 100,000 inhabitants, the official data showed.

Regarding the World Cup that Mexico will host together with the US and Canada, Sheinbaum added that for the time being, no extraordinary measures had been considered for the event.