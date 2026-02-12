Canadian police identify 18-year-old female as suspect in mass school shooting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

People attend a vigil the day after a deadly mass shooting took place, in the town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada.

The suspect in a deadly school shooting in western Canada was an 18-year-old woman with mental health issues who killed her mother and stepbrother before attacking her former school, police said on Wednesday, but investigators did not offer a motive for one of the worst mass slaughters in Canadian history.

The killer, whom police identified as Jesse Van Rootselaar, died by suicide after the shooting on Tuesday in Tumbler Ridge, a remote community of 2,400 people in the Pacific province of British Columbia. Police revised the death toll down to nine, including Van Rootselaar, from the initially reported 10.

On more than one occasion, Van Rootselaar had been apprehended under the provincial Mental Health Act for an assessment, said deputy commissioner Dwayne McDonald, commander of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in British Columbia.

“Police had attended that [family] residence on multiple occasions over the past several years, dealing with concerns of mental health with respect to our suspect,” McDonald said.

Unlike the US, school shootings are almost unheard of in Canada, and federal politicians initially struggled to maintain their composure.

“We will get through this. We will learn from this,” a visibly upset Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters. He postponed a trip to Europe and ordered flags on all government buildings be flown at half-mast for the next seven days.

Hours later, legislators in the House of Commons observed a moment of silence and listened as a somber Carney said the killings had left the country in shock and mourning.

“Tumbler Ridge represents the very best of Canada,” Carney said.

The mayor of Tumbler Ridge, Darryl Krakowka, told reporters late on Wednesday that the close-knit community was “one big family”.

“Lend your ear when someone needs your ear,” he said, growing emotional at times. “Lend your shoulder when someone needs your shoulder. Give somebody a hug.”

McDonald said Van Rootselaar, who was born male but began identifying as a female six years ago, had first killed her mother, 39, and 11-year-old stepbrother at the family home.

She then went to the school, where she shot a 39-year-old female teacher as well as three 12-year-old female students and two male students, one aged 12 and one aged 13. Police recovered a long gun and a modified handgun.

Dozens were injured, and two severely wounded victims remain in the hospital. One of those victims, a 12-year-old girl named Maya, was fighting for her life after sustaining gunshot wounds to the head and neck, her mother, Cia Edmonds, said in a Facebook post.

Police officers who arrived at the scene two minutes after the initial call encountered active gunfire, including rounds fired in their direction, according to authorities, before discovering Van Rootselaar dead from an apparent self-inflicted wound.

She once attended the school but dropped out four years ago, police said.

“We do believe the suspect acted alone ... it would be too early to speculate on motive,” McDonald told a press conference, saying police did not have information to suggest anyone had been specifically targeted.

Several prominent world leaders sent messages of condolence. King Charles, Canada’s head of state, said he was “profoundly shocked and saddened”.

Details about some of the deceased victims were slowly emerging on Wednesday.

In an anguished Facebook post, Abel Mwansa said his 12-year-old son, also named Abel, had died in the shooting. Abel had once cried when his father proposed home schooling because he loved going to school so much, his father wrote.

He raised his son, Mwansa added, to respect his elders, “be strong, work hard, put a smile on the face like I do, focus on his studies, never miss school and to be a good kid”.

Another woman, Shanon Dycke, said her 12-year-old niece, Kylie May Smith, was among the victims.

“Pray for the other families who have lost their child, or are waiting to hear news,” she wrote on Facebook. “Just pray for Tumbler Ridge.”

The attack sent shockwaves through the tiny community.

“Everybody knows everybody,” Jordon Kosik, a resident, said in an interview. “People don’t lock their homes. They don’t lock their cars. You can go to your neighbor’s house, just walk right in.”

McDonald said police had seized firearms from the family residence about two years ago but returned them after the owner, who he did not identify, successfully appealed the decision.

Canada has stricter gun laws than the US, but Canadians can own firearms with a licence.

Van Rootselaar previously had a firearms licence, but it expired in 2024. Canadians between the ages of 12 and 17 can obtain a minor’s firearms licence after taking a firearms safety course and passing tests.

The shooting ranks among the deadliest in Canadian history.

In April 2020, a 51-year-old man disguised in a police uniform and driving a fake police car shot and killed 22 people in a 13-hour rampage in the Atlantic province of Nova Scotia, before police killed him at a gas station.

In December 1989, a gunman killed 14 female students and wounded 13 at the Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal, Quebec, before dying by suicide.