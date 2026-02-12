Trump administration moves to fire new US attorney appointed by judges

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“You are fired, Donald Kinsella,” US deputy attorney-general Todd Blanche (pictured) wrote on X. “Judges don’t pick US attorneys, @POTUS does.”

The US justice department moved to fire a new attorney for the northern district of New York on Wednesday — the same day federal judges unveiled his appointment to replace a prosecutor allied with President Donald Trump’s administration.

Trump has drawn criticism from rights and political experts for what they call his administration’s targeting of political opponents in efforts that have faced legal challenges and protests.

In a ceremony on Wednesday, the northern district of New York board of judges appointed Donald Kinsella to replace John Sarcone, who had been serving on an acting basis and was disqualified by a court.

“You are fired, Donald Kinsella,” deputy attorney-general Todd Blanche wrote on X. “Judges don’t pick US attorneys, @POTUS does.”

Judges don’t pick U.S. Attorneys, @POTUS does. See Article II of our Constitution. You are fired, Donald Kinsella. https://t.co/XUYRgaqG2T — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) February 12, 2026

Kinsella, who could not immediately be reached for comment, has decades of experience in criminal and civil litigation and was previously an assistant US attorney and the criminal chief of the justice department.

Last month a federal judge ruled Sarcone was unlawfully serving as the top federal prosecutor in the state’s capital of Albany, and blocked his involvement in an investigation of state attorney-general Letitia James.

On Wednesday the department’s website showed him listed as the “first assistant US attorney”.

The department used a series of procedural manoeuvres to retain Sarcone as acting US attorney for the northern district after a federal court declined to extend his 120-day interim appointment.

Those moves were found to be unlawful in court, similar to other court rulings that rejected appointments in California, Nevada and New Jersey.

The Trump administration has particularly targeted James, an elected Democrat and one of the Republican president’s top political antagonists, who has said investigations against her are payback for suing Trump’s family business.

Reuters