India’s Reliance wins US licence for Venezuelan oil, sources say

An oil worker at a storage terminal in Jose, east of Caracas, Venezuela.

The US has issued a general licence to India’s Reliance Industries that will allow the refiner to buy Venezuelan oil directly without violating sanctions, two sources familiar with the matter said.

After the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month, US officials said Washington would ease sanctions imposed on Venezuela’s energy industry to facilitate a $2bn (R32bn) oil supply deal between Caracas and Washington and an ambitious $100bn (R1.6-trillion) reconstruction plan for the country’s oil industry.

A general licence authorises the purchase, exportation, and sale of Venezuelan-origin oil that has already been extracted, including the refining of such oil.

(REUTERS)

Handing a licence to Reliance could speed up Venezuela’s oil exports and reduce crude costs for the operator of the world’s biggest refining complex.

Reliance, which applied for the licence in early January, did not respond to an email request for comment. The US office of foreign assets control did not immediately respond outside of regular business hours.

Earlier this month, Reliance bought two million barrels of Venezuelan oil from trader Vitol, which was granted, along with Trafigura, US licences to market and sell millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil after Maduro’s capture.

Direct purchase of Venezuelan oil will help Reliance replace Russian oil in a cost-effective way, as heavy crude from Caracas is sold at a discount, said one of the sources.

A guard walks past the Reliance Industries logo near the entrance of Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City in Navi Mumbai, India. File photo: (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)

President Donald Trump earlier this month removed a 25% punitive tariff on India and said New Delhi would buy more oil from the US and potentially Venezuela.

Indian refiners, including Reliance, are avoiding Russian oil purchases for delivery in April and are expected to stay away from such trades for longer, refining and trade sources said, a move that could help New Delhi seal a trade pact with Washington.

The conglomerate used to be a regular buyer of Venezuelan oil for its advanced refining complex but had to stop purchases in early 2025 due to US sanctions. Reliance operates two refineries with a combined capacity of about 1.4-million barrels per day.

