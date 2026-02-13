Trump plans to roll back some tariffs on metal and aluminium goods

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump hit steel and aluminium imports with tariffs of up to 50% last year, including the country rate on the non-steel and non-aluminum content. Stock photo

US President Donald Trump is planning to scale back some tariffs on steel and aluminium goods, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Trump hit steel and aluminium imports with tariffs of up to 50% last year, including the country rate on the non-steel and non-aluminum content.

The administration is reviewing the list of products affected by the levies and plans to exempt some items, halt the expansion of the lists and instead launch more targeted national security probes into specific goods, the report added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Reuters