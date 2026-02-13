Vaccines are a national security issue, says global health official

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vaccines are a matter of national security, a leading global health figure said this week, warning rising anti-vaccine sentiment worldwide could undermine efforts to fight future pandemics.

Richard Hatchett, who leads the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi), a partnership of governments and philanthropies that was among the first to fund Covid-19 vaccines in January 2020, said epidemics and pandemics remained a key global threat.

“This is a security problem, not only a global health problem, not only a development problem,” he said.

That message is central to Cepi’s new push to raise $3.6bn (R57.7bn) for its work from 2027 to 2031, Hatchett said. The coalition has $1.1bn (R17.61bn) in existing resources, so it is asking for a further $2.5bn (R40.03bn) to help speed up the development of vaccines targeting pandemic and epidemic threats.

“We need to acknowledge the threats Cepi is developing the capabilities to prepare for,” he said, citing naturally emerging viruses, lab accidents, and the risk of biological threats deliberately engineered by bad actors, potentially enabled by advances in artificial intelligence, advances that could also help speed up response efforts.

He said the message resonated with governments even as memories of the pandemic faded and the funding climate became more challenging, with rich countries, led by the US, pulling back from aid.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has cut all funding in particular for Gavi, a group that helps buy vaccines for the world’s poorest countries. Trump’s health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jnr has long promoted anti-vaccine views that contradict scientific evidence.

“I am concerned about the politicisation of vaccine policy in the US,” Hatchett said, adding broader anti-vaccine sentiment could also weaken uptake in future pandemics.

Last year, the US cancelled more than $700m (R11.2bn) in funding for Moderna’s mRNA bird flu vaccine for humans. Cepi stepped in with $54.3m (R869.37m) to support late-stage development of the shot in December.

Hatchett, who will travel to the US for talks in the coming weeks, said Washington understood the threat posed by epidemics and pandemics, and he expected it to remain a strong partner. He said the country has continued to work with Cepi under the Trump administration, including on recent outbreaks of Marburg virus disease in Rwanda and Ethiopia.

Reuters