World

Starmer says UK could explore closer ties with EU single market in some sectors

Reuters Agency

Reuters

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: SUPPLIED
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: Supplied

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday the UK must explore areas where it could move closer to the EU’s single market.

“We want to work together to lead a generational shift in defence industrial cooperation,” he said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. “Now this includes looking again at closer economic alignment,” Starmer said, six years after Britain left the European trading bloc.

“Deeper economic integration is in all of our interests, so we must look at where we could move closer to the single market in other sectors as well, where that would work for both sides.”

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MSC Opera cruise review: a first-time sailing from Durban to Mozambique

2

‘We wake before sunrise to get pupils to school’: Gauteng transport operators plead for recognition

3

Mcebisi Jonas calls for urgency in trade reconfiguration towards EU, Global South

4

LISTEN | What was truly groundbreaking about President Ramaphosa’s Sona?

5

Doja Cat to headline Global Citizen’s Move Africa tour

Related Articles