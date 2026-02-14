Starmer says UK could explore closer ties with EU single market in some sectors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday the UK must explore areas where it could move closer to the EU’s single market.

“We want to work together to lead a generational shift in defence industrial cooperation,” he said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. “Now this includes looking again at closer economic alignment,” Starmer said, six years after Britain left the European trading bloc.

“Deeper economic integration is in all of our interests, so we must look at where we could move closer to the single market in other sectors as well, where that would work for both sides.”

Reuters