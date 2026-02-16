UK labour reforms to cut hiring by one in three employers, survey shows

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

More than one in three UK employers plan to cut their hiring of permanent staff due to costs introduced by the government’s labour law reforms, a survey showed on Monday.

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), a professional body for the human resources sector, said overall hiring intentions remained at their lowest level on record, excluding the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, adding to the risks that an ongoing jobs market slowdown deepens.

The Labour Party government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer secured parliamentary approval for its Employment Rights Act in December. Original plans for protections against unfair dismissal for new workers were softened, but new rules on sick pay, zero-hours contracts, and union rights remained.

The CIPD said:

Three in four employers expect the reform to increase employment costs, and more than half said it would increase workplace conflict.

The government’s estimated headline cost of the reform of £1bn (R21.7bn) does not reflect the full burden on employers, including updating internal policies, communicating with staff and training managers.

“It’s important that government acts to try to mitigate these potential negative consequences, including through meaningful consultation and, where necessary, compromise on key measures to be decided in secondary legislation,” said Ben Willmott, CIPD head of public policy.

The median basic pay award remained at 3% for the seventh consecutive quarter, the survey showed.

The survey of 2,082 employers was conducted between December 18 and January 16.

