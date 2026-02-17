Australia rules out helping families of IS militants leave Syrian camp

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Members of Women's Protection Units of the Syrian Democratic Forces stand near camp staff members as Australian families believed to be linked to the IS militants leave Roj camp near Derik, Syria, on February 16 2026. The families later returned to the detention centre due to "technical reasons", two sources told Reuters.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday his government will not help Australians in a Syrian camp holding families of suspected Islamic State (IS) militants return home, with the government open to prosecutions if they make it back.

“We have a firm view that we won’t provide assistance or repatriation,” Albanese told ABC News.

Thirty-four Australians released on Monday from a camp in northern Syria were returned to the detention centre due to “technical reasons”, two sources told Reuters on Monday.

Dubbed “IS brides” by local media — though the cohort also includes children — they are expected to travel to Damascus before eventually returning to Australia, despite objections from governing and opposition legislators.

A spokesperson for home affairs minister Tony Burke said Australia’s security agencies had been monitoring the situation in Syria and said those who had broken the law would be prosecuted.

“People in this cohort need to know that if they have committed a crime and if they return to Australia, they will be met with the full force of the law,” he said.

IS is a listed terror organisation in Australia, with membership of the group punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Australia also has the power to strip dual nationals of citizenship if they are an IS member.

The return of relatives of suspected IS militants is a political issue in Australia, which has seen a surge in popularity of the right-wing, anti-immigration One Nation party led by Pauline Hanson.

“They hate Westerners, and that’s what it’s all about. You say there are great Muslims out there; well, I’m sorry, how can you tell me there are good Muslims?” Hanson said in an interview on Sky News on Monday after news of the suspected IS family members’ return.

The comments were criticised by members of Hanson’s party.

A poll this week found One Nation’s share of the popular vote at a record high of 26%, above the combined support for the traditional centre-right coalition currently in opposition.

Sarah Henderson, a senator in the Liberal party that has seen its vote eroded by One Nation, said on Tuesday Australians with sympathies towards IS should be barred from re-entering the country. “If these are people who subscribed to IS ideology, who subscribe to this extremist ideology, then they should not be returning to Australia,” she told ABC.

Australian citizens have a legal right to enter the country under local and international law.

