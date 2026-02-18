Man swept away by Loire River as floods hit France

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A drone view shows a flooded area as the Loire River overflows in Chalonnes-sur-Loire near Angers in France on February 17 2026.

A man trying to navigate the swollen Loire River has been swept away, officials said on Wednesday, as much of western France was placed under high alert for floods with yet more heavy rain expected.

Four départements are under red alert, the highest level, with nine more under orange alert, meaning major to significant flooding is occurring or expected within the next 24-hours.

The 53-year-old man fell off a small boat or a kayak south of the city of Angers, BFM TV reported.

A drone view shows a flooded area as the Louet River, a branch of the River Loire, overflows at Les Jubeaux in Denee near Angers after months of rainfall caused flooding in western France on February 17 2026. (Stephane Mahe)

Search operations were under way, but considering the flow and speed of the Loire after such heavy rains “there is objectively little chance of finding the person”, senior official Francois Pesneau told BFM TV and other local media.

In the nearby town of Denee, residents are moving around by boat after the river submerged streets and flooded houses.

“There’s no access. The roads are not functional due to the floods. The only way to come to the village is by boat,” municipal worker Jason Garnier said on Tuesday. “People who want to go to work, they leave by boat in the morning and go home at night by boat.”

French environment minister Monique Barbut said the level of humidity in soils in France was unseen since 1959 after more than 30 days of bad weather.

Spain, Portugal and Britain are among other European countries badly hit by flooding this year due to unusually heavy rain.