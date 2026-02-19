Iran expected to make written proposal for resolving standoff with US: senior US official

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Secretary of state Marco Rubio will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel to discuss Iran on February 28, the official said. File photo.

Iran is expected to submit a written proposal on how to resolve its standoff with the US in the wake of US-Iran talks in Geneva on Tuesday, a senior US official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Top US national security advisers met in the White House Situation Room on Wednesday to discuss Iran and were told all US military forces deployed to the region should be in place by mid-March, the official said.

Tuesday’s indirect discussions in Geneva between US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, alongside Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi, were aimed at heading off a mounting crisis between the two countries.

The US wants Iran to give up its nuclear programme, and Iran has adamantly refused and denied it is trying to develop an atomic weapon.

Iran agreed to make a written proposal on how to address US concerns during the Geneva talks, the senior US official said.

“We are currently waiting for that from the Iranians,” the official said.

The US has sought to expand the scope of talks to non-nuclear issues such as Iran’s missile stockpile. Iran says it is willing only to discuss curbs on its nuclear programme, in exchange for sanctions relief, and that it will not give up uranium enrichment completely or discuss its missile programme.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Wednesday that some progress was made in Geneva but that “we’re still very apart on some issues”.

Trump has ordered a major military build-up in the region as he contemplates use of force with a second aircraft carrier group en route.

“The president has ordered the continued build-up in the region, including the arrival of the second carrier group. Full forces should be in place by mid-March,” the senior US official said.

Reuters