Trump accuses UK PM Starmer of ‘big mistake’ on Diego Garcia air base deal

Diego Garcia, the largest island in the Chagos archipelago and site of a major US military base in the middle of the Indian Ocean leased from Britain in 1966. File photo

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is making a big mistake by entering into a lease on the Indian Ocean Chagos archipelago that hosts the US-UK Diego Garcia air base.

Under a 2025 agreement, Britain will transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while retaining control of the strategically important Diego Garcia base under a 99-year lease.

“DO NOT GIVE AWAY DIEGO GARCIA!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, saying the base could be called upon in any future military operation to “eradicate a potential attack” from Iran.

“I have been telling Prime Minister Keir Starmer, of the United Kingdom, that Leases are no good when it comes to Countries, and that he is making a big mistake by entering a 100 Year Lease with whoever it is that is ‘claiming’ Right, Title, and Interest to Diego Garcia,” he added.

Responding to Trump’s latest remarks, a British foreign office spokesperson said the deal was “crucial to the security of the UK and our key allies”.

“The agreement we have reached is the only way to guarantee the long-term future of this vital military base,” the statement added.

Trump’s comments mark the latest in an Anglo-American diplomatic rollercoaster over the deal.

Britain has said it had no choice but to make a deal after international court decisions threatened its ability to maintain the base under previous arrangements.

Washington last year gave its blessing to the agreement, but in January Trump described it as an act of “great stupidity”. Earlier in February he then said he understood the deal was the best Starmer could make, but added he would retain the right to “militarily secure” the base if needed.

On Tuesday the US state department had issued a statement which stated its backing for the deal.

“The United States supports the decision of the United Kingdom to proceed with its agreement with Mauritius concerning the Chagos archipelago,” the statement said, announcing talks between the US and Mauritius next week.

Reuters