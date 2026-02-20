Italy considers adding 100,000 personnel to armed forces: document

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Italy’s defence ministry is considering increasing its military personnel by more than 60% over the next 18 years, at an estimated cost of about €6bn (R114bn), according to a document seen by Reuters.

The proposal was drawn up by military experts and was presented this week to defence minister Guido Crosetto, laying the groundwork for an ambitious plan to overhaul the armed forces that is due to be unveiled by the end of March.

The experts recommended lifting combined personnel numbers for the army, navy and air force to 275,000, up from about 170,000, including a 15,000-strong reserve.

Last year Nato countries agreed to boost defence spending to 5% of national output under pressure from US President Donald Trump, a challenge for heavily indebted Italy, whose budget is traditionally lower than that of its partners.

Nato estimated Italy spent only 2.01% of its GDP on defence.

Under the new proposal, which is not finalised and would have to be approved by parliament, the increase in staffing would be phased in gradually by 2044, with personnel costs rising to nearly €15bn (R285bn) from €8.8bn (R167bn).

Crosetto, a close ally of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, pledged last year Italy would hit the new 5% target by 2035. However, the government is likely to face strong opposition to such a radical increase, with critics saying the money would be better spent on health and education.

Reuters