Pope Leo to spend US July 4 holiday on Italy’s Lampedusa, known for migrant arrivals

The pope will visit Lampedusa on July 4, the Vatican announced on Thursday, as part of a series of visits he will make in summer to cities across Italy. File photo.

Pope Leo, the first US leader of the global Catholic Church, will spend the Independence Day holiday this year visiting an Italian island known as the first port of call for migrants sailing from North Africa for Europe.

Lampedusa sits in the Mediterranean between Tunisia, Malta and the larger Italian island of Sicily. The Lampedusa visit will come on the day the US celebrates the 250th anniversary of its independence.

Leo, originally from Chicago, has called for “deep reflection” about the way migrants are being treated in the US under President Donald Trump’s administration.

The Vatican earlier this month refuted reports the pope might travel to the US for the celebrations this year, with the press office stating: “The pope will not go to the US in 2026.”

Lampedusa is a destination on what has become one of the world’s deadliest migration routes, where many people land after crossing the Mediterranean, often in fishing boats or makeshift dinghies.

The island was visited by the late Pope Francis in 2013 on his first visit as pope outside Rome.

In a video message sent to the island in September, Leo mentioned a desire to visit and had thanked local organisations who offer assistance to arriving migrants.

He said volunteers on the island “have shown the smile and the attention of a human face to people who have survived in a desperate journey of hope”.

Among other trips the Vatican announced on Thursday, Leo will visit the cities of Pompei, Naples and Acerra in May, Pavia in June and Assisi and Rimini in August.

