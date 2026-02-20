Queen Elizabeth II’s childhood letter tipped to fetch about R75,800 at auction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The letter from the late Queen Elizabeth II when she was Princess Elizabeth to Beatrice Stillman, head housemaid at Royal Lodge.

A handwritten childhood letter penned by Queen Elizabeth II is expected to fetch up to £4,000 (about R75,800) when it goes under the hammer later this month.

According to Hansons Auctioneers, the letter — written when the late monarch was Princess Elizabeth — will be auctioned at its Kent saleroom in Penshurst on February 27 with an estimate of £2,000 to £4,000.

The note, which was addressed to Beatrice Stillman, who was the head housemaid at Royal Lodge, includes neatly drawn doodles of horses, dogs and children.

“The unseen letter came to light two years ago, having been kept in a suitcase under a bed for years. Written while on holiday in Praa Sands in Cornwall, the young princess, then aged around 10, checks if ‘the birds are well, and the gold-fish haven’t died,’” the auctioneers said.

The letter refers to primroses the young royal had picked, asking for them to be shared among staff at Royal Lodge.

Hansons Auctioneers’ Penshurst saleroom manager Justin Matthews said: “When I first saw the letter, it gave me goosebumps. Queen Elizabeth II, as we remember her — with her love of dogs and horses — is astoundingly evident in this letter penned by her younger self.

“From these few lines we understand everything we later know about the late queen. She is seen to be observant, kind and concerned with others’ wellbeing, just as she was in later years,” he said.

The letter reads:

Dear Beatrice,

I am sending you some primroses we picked, wild. There are some pale pink ones as well as the yellow. It is very lovely here. We can go down on to the beach from the garden. I hope the birds are well, and the gold-fish haven’t died. Will you please give Cootie (Miss Coote I mean) and Mrs Wade some of the primroses to share. Jock is very well and happy here. Nanny and Joanna send their love to you.

Love from Elizabeth.

Matthews said the letter has been getting a lot of interest already.

“We are already seeing a great deal of interest in this incredible letter which, as well as revealing the innermost concerns of the future queen, is an important and charming historic document.”

Hansons said the doodles include “a pair of horses and highwaymen, a seated girl named Mary, a dog called Jim, a boy named John, and a boy and pony jumping a five-bar gate alongside a man patting a horse.”

The letter is part of a cache of correspondence from the palace to Beatrice, including her letter of engagement dated May 22 1936 on behalf of the Duchess of York, later the Queen Mother.

“While Princess Elizabeth’s concerns are all about her pets and the welfare of staff, Princess Margaret’s are slightly more sartorial. Both seem rather fitting for the women they grew up to be,” said Matthews.

Beatrice joined the royal household in 1936 when Princess Elizabeth was 10 and Princess Margaret six.

She was appointed head housemaid at Royal Lodge the same year and later married Alfred Twyman, a gardener on the estate, in 1946.

The letters remained in the family until they were discovered two years ago by Beatrice’s great-nephew, William Westacott.

After Beatrice’s death, the suitcase containing the correspondence, including Christmas cards, was passed to her niece Jean Westacott.

When Jean died, the family found it stored under her bed.

William Westacott, who lives in Sevenoaks, Kent, said: “We knew the letters existed, but to read them in the flesh was a ‘wow’ moment.”

Matthews said the exact date of the letter is unknown, but it likely dates between 1936, when Beatrice began working at Royal Lodge, and May 1940, when the young princesses moved to Windsor Castle for safety during the war.

“The letter speaks of an idyllic childhood holiday before the war when we know Cornwall was a popular destination for affluent and aristocratic families,” said Matthews.

TimesLIVE