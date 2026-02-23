British national among 19 killed in Nepal bus crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A passenger bus fell from a hilly road in west Nepal before dawn on Monday, killing 19 people, including a British national, police said.

Only nine of the dead have been identified so far, they said, adding that the bus was carrying 44 people.

A New Zealander and a Chinese national were among the 25 injured when the bus headed to the Nepali capital, Kathmandu, from the tourist town of Pokhara fell 200m from the road at Behighat in Dhading district, 80km west of Kathmandu, police said.

The injured are being treated at hospitals in Kathmandu.

Road accidents are common in mostly mountainous Nepal, where the conditions of roads are poor. Hundreds die in road crashes in Nepal annually.

Reuters