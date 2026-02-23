Digital bank Starling in software deal with New Zealand’s SBS Bank

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A laptop keyboard and Starling Bank logo displayed on a phone screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Poland on October 8 2024.

Starling Group has announced a 10-year partnership with New Zealand’s SBS Bank, the UK-based digital bank and software provider said on Monday, as it continues its expansion into new markets.

SBS will upgrade its banking systems to Starling’s Engine platform, the fourth such overseas deal for Starling as it extends its provision of software services to lenders around the world in a bid to boost revenues.

The deal comes after Reuters reported last November on Starling’s similar deal with Canada-based Tangerine, a digital bank owned by Bank of Nova Scotia.

Starling also provides its Engine platform to Salt Bank in Romania and AMP Bank GO in Australia.

The partnership sees Starling expand further into the Asia-Pacific region, as it doubles down on a model of licensing its Engine software amid tough competition for its core bank account services in its home market.

SBS Bank is a member-owned lender founded and still based in the city of Invercargill in New Zealand’s South Island.