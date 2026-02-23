Law enforcement kills armed man seeking to enter Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, officials say ]

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A media team near US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort after secret service and local police shot dead a man armed with a shotgun after he breached a secure perimeter of the resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on February 22 2026.

The US secret service and local police shot dead a man armed with a shotgun early on Sunday after he breached a secure perimeter at President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, law enforcement officials said.

Trump, who is in Washington, was not at the site at the time. The man in Sunday’s incident was identified as Austin Tucker Martin, 21, from North Carolina, according to a source familiar with the investigation. Martin was reported missing in the past few days, according to the source.

The incident occurred at a time when the US is facing a spike in political violence. In 2024, a gunman’s bullet grazed Trump’s ear during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, and a man later convicted of attempted assassination was spotted hiding in the bushes of a Florida golf course with a semi-automatic rifle while Trump was on the course.

The man was carrying a shotgun and a fuel can, the US secret service said, adding he was observed at the resort’s north gate at about 1.30am.

Two US secret service agents and a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy confronted the man and ordered him to drop the two items, Palm Beach County sheriff Ric Bradshaw said at a press conference on Sunday.

The man put down the fuel can and raised the shotgun “to a shooting position”, prompting law enforcement to open fire, Bradshaw said.

The man was declared dead at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said the secret service “acted quickly and decisively to neutralise a crazy person, armed with a gun and a fuel canister, who intruded President Trump’s home”.

Law enforcement officials did not reveal any information about the motive for the incident. The FBI has taken over the investigation and is collecting evidence from the scene, officials said.

FBI director Kash Patel said in a social media post the agency is “dedicating all necessary resources” to the investigation.

Treasury secretary Scott Bessent said he spoke to Trump after the incident. Bessent thanked the secret service for protecting the president and his family.

“We don’t know whether this person was a mastermind, unhinged or what,” Bessent said on the Fox News programme Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

In 2024 Trump faced two assassination attempts, including one at his golf course in West Palm Beach. The perpetrator of that incident was sentenced to life in prison this month.

Melissa Hortman, a Democratic state legislator in Minnesota, was shot dead in June 2025 with her husband. Months later, conservative activist Charlie Kirk was also assassinated.

Reuters