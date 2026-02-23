Mandelson arrested after Epstein revelations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former UK ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson in London, Britain, June 18 2025.

By William James

London — Former British ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson has been arrested by London police on suspicion of misconduct in public office,after revelations over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mandelson, 72, was fired from the most prestigious posting in Britain’s diplomatic service in September, when the depth of his friendship with Epstein started to become clear.

Police earlier this month began a criminal investigation into Mandelson after Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government passed on communications between the former ambassador and Epstein.

“Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement relating to an investigation into a former government minister.

Emails between Mandelson and Epstein, released by the US department of justice in late January, showed the two men had a closer relationship than had been publicly known, and Mandelson had shared information with the financier when he was a minister in former prime minister Gordon Brown’s government.

Mandelson, who this month resigned from Starmer’s Labour Party and quit his position in parliament’s upper chamber, has previously said he “very deeply” regretted his past association with Epstein. But he has not commented publicly or responded to messages seeking comment on the latest revelations.

Last week, King Charles’ younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was also arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent confidential government documents to Epstein. He has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

Reuters