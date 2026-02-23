World

US customs agency will stop collecting tariffs on Tuesday

The tariff halt follows a US Supreme Court ruling

Reuters Agency

Reuters

General view of the White House in Washington, US.
The IEEPA tariff collection halt coincides with Trump’s imposition of a new 15% global tariff under a different legal authority to replace the ones struck down by the Supreme Court on Friday. File picture: (REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert)

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency said it will halt collections of tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) at 12.01am EST on Tuesday, more than three days after the US Supreme Court declared the duties illegal.

The CBP said in a message to shippers on its cargo systems messaging service it will deactivate all tariff codes associated with US President Donald Trump’s earlier IEEPA-related orders from Tuesday.

The IEEPA tariff collection halt coincides with Trump’s imposition of a new 15% global tariff under a different legal authority to replace the ones struck down by the US Supreme Court on Friday.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Want to win an epic Toyota SUV? Enter the Fortuner Challenge 2026

2

IN PICS | Welkom residents endure sewer stench due to offline wastewater treatment plant

3

‘Bogus’ Randburg college shut down in crackdown on unaccredited institutions

4

BRENWIN NAIDU | Solutions to make SA’s roads safer

5

Ramaphosa pledges not to activate NHI law pending top court ruling

Related Articles