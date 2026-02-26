Hong Kong court overturns China critic Jimmy Lai’s fraud conviction in rare legal victory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s fraud conviction and prison sentence were overturned by a Hong Kong court on Thursday in a surprise legal decision that comes soon after he was jailed for 20 years on a separate national security charge.

Judges Jeremy Poon, Anthea Pang and Derek Pang said in the judgment they allowed the appeal from Lai and another defendant in the case to proceed as a lower court judge had “erred”.

“The court of appeal gave them leave to appeal against their conviction, allowed their appeals, quashed the convictions and set aside the sentences,” the judges wrote in a press summary of their judgment.

Even with the quashing of the fraud conviction and sentence, Lai will remain imprisoned for 20 years in a separate national security case over two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and one for publishing seditious materials.

That case has drawn global criticism from rights groups and countries, including the US and UK, and served as one of the most high-profile events in a years-long crackdown under a national security law imposed by Beijing after mass pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Thursday’s legal victory was rare for the prominent China critic who has faced many prosecutions in recent years and described himself in court as a “political prisoner”.

Also on Thursday, a court sentenced the father of a wanted pro-democracy activist to eight months in prison under a homegrown national security law after he attempted to terminate her insurance policy and withdraw funds.

‘Judge erred’

Lai was sentenced in December 2022 to five years and nine months in jail after being found guilty of breaching the lease terms of Apple Daily’s headquarters by concealing the operation of a private company, Dico Consultants, in the building.

Another Next Digital executive, Wong Wai-keung, 61, was found guilty of fraud and jailed for 21 months.

A spokesperson for the Hong Kong government said the department of justice will study the judgment to consider whether to appeal the court of appeal’s decision

“In conclusion we hold Apple Daily Printing did not owe a duty to the corporation to disclose its breach of the user restrictions or the non-alienation clauses occasioned by Dico’s occupation and use of the said premises. With respect, the judge erred,” the judgment read.

“His reasoning in concluding the applicants were liable for the concealment as the prosecution contended is unsupportable. He erred in making the findings.”

In the earlier ruling, judge Stanley Chan wrote that Lai was aware of the need to apply for a licence from the Hong Kong Industrial Estates Corporation for Dico to operate at the headquarters and had “acted under the protective umbrella of a media organisation”.

During the appeal hearing, Lai’s lawyer Derek Chan said Dico, a company owned by Lai, supported the publishing and printing of the newspapers apart from handling the tycoon’s private affairs.

He noted at the start of the charge period on April 1 1998 Dico held a 49% stake in Apple Daily and was linked to Next Animation, the studio that produced animations for the newspaper’s online news reports.

Deteriorating health

Lai’s son and daughter have warned their 78-year-old father might die in prison given his deteriorating health after more than five years in solitary confinement. Lai has suffered from retinal vein occlusion in his right eye, high blood pressure, heart palpitations and progressive hearing loss.

Rights groups and democratic countries have called for Lai’s release. US President Donald Trump raised the matter with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and is expected to follow up again in a visit to Beijing at the end of March.

Reuters