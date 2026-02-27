Ukraine aims for ‘substantive’ next round of peace talks with US and Russia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov is playing a key role in peace negotiations with Russia. Picture: Press service of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Top Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov said participants in talks with US negotiators in Geneva spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and were working to make the next three-sided meeting on a settlement “as substantive as possible”.

In a Telegram post, Umerov said after discussions with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, they held a group discussion with Zelensky to review the outcomes of the meeting and discuss future actions.

Umerov said negotiators were working on finalising economic and security issues to “make the next trilateral meeting involving the US and Russia as substantive as possible”.

Reuters