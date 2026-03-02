Kuwait intercepts hostile drones on third day of Iran’s retaliatory strikes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A drone view shows Kuwait City in the aftermath of strikes by Israel and the US on Iran on February 28 2026.

Kuwait intercepted hostile drones on Monday, the third consecutive day of Iranian retaliatory strikes on neighbouring Gulf states in response to US and Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic.

Blasts were heard in Dubai and the Qatari capital Doha on Monday morning, according to Reuters witnesses. Loud bangs and sirens were heard earlier in Kuwait.

No injuries were reported after Kuwaiti air defences intercepted most of the drones near the Rumaithiya and Salwa neighbourhoods, the state news agency cited the director-general of the civil defence as saying.

Tehran said it would target US bases in the region after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday.

It has also hit a range of civilian and commercial areas across Gulf cities, widening the conflict’s impact on key regional aviation and trade hubs.

Reuters