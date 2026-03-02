UK working on plans to help its citizens leave Gulf

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

British foreign secretary Yvette Cooper said British nationals should follow local advice and shelter in place. File photo

British foreign minister Yvette Cooper said on Monday her team was looking at all options, including evacuation, to help hundreds of thousands of UK citizens leave Gulf countries that are being targeted by Iran.

There are about 300,000 British citizens living in Gulf countries, and 102,000 people in the region have registered their presence with the UK government since the attacks started on Saturday.

Asked whether she was planning an evacuation from the countries, Cooper said officials were setting up “support systems”.

“We’re working on every possible option,” she told Sky News. “We have to recognise the scale of this and that there are strikes under way.”

For now, British nationals should follow local advice and shelter in place, Cooper said, adding she wanted airspace to be reopened.

Her department had sent rapid deployment teams to the region to work with the travel industry.

Cooper confirmed an unmanned Iranian drone had struck the runway of a British Royal Air Force base at Akrotiri in Cyprus, but provided no further details.

Global air travel was heavily disrupted over the weekend as major Middle East airports, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, stayed closed after US and Israeli strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded.

Reuters