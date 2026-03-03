Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim tells parliament of ‘plot to destabilise government’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says a suspect in an alleged plot to topple the government has engaged an international public relations firm to launch a coordinated attack aimed at undermining national institutions before the next election.

Police said last week they were investigating an alleged conspiracy to “sabotage national stability” under laws against undermining parliamentary democracy.

In an address to parliament on Tuesday, Ibrahim provided further details of the alleged plot, saying the suspect had engaged the PR firm as part of a response to being the subject of a large-scale graft investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Neither Anwar nor the police have identified the individual suspect or the PR firm.

Anwar said the PR strategy, which began in August 2024 and included engaging media agencies, banks and legislators, was to run until the next general election, due by early 2028.

“Their strategy was to contact all foreign media with a strategy of undermining the government’s efforts, especially the MACC’s,” Anwar told parliament, citing documents obtained by authorities.

To use their power and contacts in foreign countries to shape a narrative questioning the authority of the Malaysian government and organise a movement through the Malaysian parliament — that is what worries us

“And then to use their power and contacts in foreign countries to shape a narrative questioning the authority of the Malaysian government and organise a movement through the Malaysian parliament — that is what worries us.”

Anwar said documents identified media firm Bloomberg as one of the agencies targeted by the alleged conspiracy.

A Bloomberg spokesperson did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment on Anwar’s remarks.

A special government committee is conducting a separate investigation into allegations in a Bloomberg report last month that the head of MACC, Azam Baki, may have breached shareholding laws.

Azam has said he is willing to be investigated, as he has “nothing to hide” and all his financial declarations have been made according to public service laws.

Legislators, including a key party in Anwar’s ruling coalition, have called for a royal inquiry into another Bloomberg article alleging broader misconduct at the anti-graft agency.

The MACC has said the allegations were “baseless” and an attempt to discredit its investigations and enforcement actions in the corporate sector.

On Tuesday Anwar said a royal inquiry into the matter was “premature” as the special committee was expected to complete its probe this week.

Reuters