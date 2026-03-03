Norway wealth fund makes first investment in US renewable energy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The trading floor of Norges Bank Investment Management, the Nordic country's sovereign wealth fund in Oslo, Norway, on June 2, 2017.

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, has made its first investment in renewable energy assets in the US, buying a 33.3% stake in a portfolio of 17 solar plants and five onshore wind power facilities, it said on Tuesday.

Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) will pay $425m (R6.8bn) for its equity stake, with a total enterprise value of the portfolio of about $2.6bn, it said in a statement.

The assets were located in the US, an NBIM spokesperson said.

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) and Brookfield will each take a 33.3% stake in the portfolio, which has a capacity of about 2.3 gigawatts of power, NBIM said.

BCI separately said the assets would be owned by the three groups through a jointly held company, Northview Energy, which could invest a further $1.5bn of equity in additional assets in the US and Canada.

Reuters