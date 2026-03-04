All you need to know about why the US is bombing Iran

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Smoke billows after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Lebanon, March 2, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Trump seeks to justify Iran war, but stated objectives shift

US President Donald Trump sought to justify a broad, open-ended war on Iran in his most extensive public comments yet on an operation whose stated aims and timeline have shifted since it began over the weekend.

Trump said the US and Israeli air attacks that began on Saturday had been projected to last four to five weeks but could go on longer.

Trump hosts Germany’s Merz against backdrop of Iran strikes and tariff threats

US President Donald Trump hosts German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House on Tuesday for talks on sensitive topics ranging from US-Israeli strikes on Iran to Trump’s new tariff threats and the German leader’s recent visit to China.

Merz left Berlin for Washington as Germany and France announced plans to deepen cooperation on nuclear deterrence, another move by the European neighbours to adapt to changes in the transatlantic relationship amid ongoing threats from Russia and feared instability linked to the Iran conflict.

Emergency response teams attend the scene of a fatal Iranian strike, after Iran launched missile barrages following attacks by the U.S. and Israel on Saturday, in Beit Shemesh, Israel March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Itay Cohen ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (Itay Cohen)

WATCH | US-Israel war on Iran ‘not going to take years’, says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he expects the war against Iran is “not going to take years”, as the conflict widened with Israel attacking Iran-backed Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and Iran hitting Gulf states that host US bases.

US President Donald Trump initially projected the war to last four to five weeks but has since sought to justify a broad, open-ended war on Iran.

US attacks do not augur well for World Cup, says Iran soccer chief

Iran’s soccer chief Mehdi Taj said US and Israeli attacks on the country did not augur well for this year’s Fifa World Cup in North America.

He said senior government officials would evaluate the situation before deciding if any action should be taken.

An elderly Kashmiri man feeds pigeons as precautionary restrictions are imposed following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Israeli and U.S. strikes on Saturday, in Srinagar, Indian Kashmir, March 2, 2026. REUTERS/Sharafat Ali (Sharafat Ali)

Safa to wait for Fifa’s stance on World Cup amid escalating US-Iran war

Safa president Danny Jordaan says he’ll have to hear Fifa’s stance on the war waged by the US on Iran before commenting on whether the military action compromises this year’s World Cup, to be hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada, this winter.

“No, I won’t comment; I want to first speak to Fifa,” was Jordaan’s response when this reporter put the question to him on Monday at Standard Bank offices in Rosebank, where Safa and the financial giant announced a four-year sponsorship deal for all national teams.

Iran strikes spotlight chances for North Korea to resume nuclear talks with Trump

US and Israeli military strikes on Iran will reinforce the nuclear ambitions of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, say experts and former officials, as attention focuses on whether he might return to negotiations with President Donald Trump.

Talks to tackle Pyongyang’s arsenal of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, subject to heavy international sanctions, broke down despite summits between Kim and Trump in 2018 and 2019, but the attacks on Iran could spur it to reconsider.

More strikes aimed at Iran after US, Israeli assault kills supreme leader

Israel said it launched another wave of strikes on Iran on Sunday as Iranians grappled with uncertainty after the killing of their supreme leader in US and Israeli attacks that threaten to destabilise the wider Middle East.

Hours after both nations said an air strike killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the most ambitious series of attacks on Iran in decades, the country’s state media confirmed the 86-year-old leader’s death on Saturday.

Gulf businesses reel as Iran strikes trigger regional shutdowns

Iran’s retaliatory strikes in the Gulf have triggered the most widespread business disruption in the region since the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing airport closures, halting port operations and sending shockwaves through financial markets.

The attacks, launched in response to a joint US-Israeli assault on Iran, landed in every major state in the Gulf, a region that has spent decades building its reputation as one of the world’s most reliable business hubs. Three people were killed by attacks in the UAE, and loud explosions were heard for a third day in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Middle East flights halted after US-Israel strike on Iran

Airlines kept cancelling flights across the Middle East on Sunday, as much of the region’s airspace remained closed a day after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and plunging the region into a new conflict.

Airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar remained virtually empty, maps by flight-tracking service Flightradar24 showed, and air strikes kept major Middle Eastern airports, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha shut or severely restricted.

Iranian missiles shake Gulf cities after US, Israeli strikes on Iran

Iran fired missiles at several Arab Gulf cities on Saturday, causing waves of blasts, shaking windows and sending people rushing for cover in rare and potentially far-reaching attacks on a region that prides itself on its security.

Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, all of which have a US military presence, said they had intercepted Iranian missiles after Tehran vowed to retaliate for US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Jordan also intercepted missiles.

