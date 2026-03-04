Iran war breaks UN Charter, strike on school shocking: UN investigators

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

People mourn on the day of the funeral of the victims after a reported strike on a school in Minab, Iran, on March 3 2026. Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

An independent UN probe investigating rights violations in Iran on Wednesday condemned attacks by Israel and the US on Iran as well as Tehran’s retaliatory strikes across the region, saying they violated the UN Charter.

The charter bans the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

“These attacks, which were followed by Iran’s retaliatory strikes across the region, run counter to the UN Charter,” the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran said in a statement.

It also expressed deep shock over a strike that hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ school in Minab, southern Iran, on Saturday, the first day of the US and ​Israeli attacks.

Most of the victims appear to have been schoolgirls aged seven to 12, it said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a separate UN panel of experts said more than 160 children were killed, citing reports.

The UN fact-finding probe said the Iranian population was now caught between a large-scale military campaign that may go on for weeks and a government in Tehran which has a long record of human rights abuses.

Tens of thousands of people were detained and face torture and the death penalty, the UN probe said, after a brutal crackdown on protests that began on December 28, in response to the country’s economic crisis.

It said protesters now detained in prisons could be put at risk from any US-Israeli strikes. A British couple jailed in Iran described on Tuesday explosions shaking Evin Prison, where they are being held, and damage to their ​wing as the conflict intensifies.

The statement said the killing of dozens of Iranian officials — who have included Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — in the airstrikes was not an acceptable means to deliver justice under international law.

Reuters