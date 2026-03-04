Türkiye’s ruling party submits bill to ban social media for under-15s

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Türkiye is following the example of Australia, several European countries and others which have adopted or are considering similar restrictions.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party submitted to parliament on Wednesday a draft bill that would ban social media access for children younger than 15.

With the bill, Türkiye is following the example of Australia, several European countries and others which have adopted or are considering similar restrictions, amid mounting concerns over the impact of social media on children’s health and safety.

The bill would require social media providers to set up age‑verification systems and to offer parental control tools to ensure the safety of children in the digital world.

Children older than 15 will be provided with separate safe services, and harmful content will be removed within one hour in emergency situations, according to the bill.

Non-compliance with the legislation could trigger fines of up to 3% of a company’s global revenue, or bandwidth restrictions.

Foreign online game distributors will also face new requirements, incuding age-rating their games.

The AKP’s parliamentary group deputy head, Leyla Sahin Usta, said social media and gaming platforms would have six months to comply with the law.

Türkiye already regulates social media companies heavily and is quick to impose takedowns and access bans. It currently bans access to 1.2-million web pages and social media posts, according to a report by local censorship watchdog IFOD.