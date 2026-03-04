WATCH | Pentagon identifies first US soldiers killed in Iran war

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A combination image of undated photos shows US Army Reserve Capt Cody Khork, Sgt 1st Class Noah Tietjens, Sgt 1st Class Nicole Amor and Sgt Declan Coady, who were killed March 1 2026 at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, during a drone attack.

The US military on Tuesday identified four of the first American soldiers killed in the war against Iran as the Trump administration warned the intensifying conflict will lead to more American casualties.

Among six US military deaths so far, the four soldiers were members of an Iowa unit of the US Army Reserve. They died on Sunday when a drone slammed into a US military facility in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, the US military said on Tuesday.

The Pentagon said four ranged in age from 20 to 42 and served in the 103rd Sustainment Command from Des Moines, Iowa, part of the Army’s global logistics and supply operation.

The military identified the four US Army Reserve soldiers as:

Capt Cody A Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida;

Sgt 1st Class Noah L Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska;

Sgt 1st Class Nicole M Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and

Sgt Declan J Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa.

Maj-Gen Todd Erskine, who leads the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, in a statement extended “my deepest sympathy and my respect” to relatives and unit members of the four.

Most of the soldiers had a history of overseas service. Khork had deployed to Saudi Arabia in 2018, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in 2021 and Poland in 2024. Amor deployed to Kuwait and Iraq in 2019. Tietjens had two other deployments to Kuwait in 2009 and 2019.

Coady, who was posthumously promoted from specialist, had only enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2023.

President Donald Trump and other senior officials have warned the Iran conflict will result in more US military deaths as Tehran retaliates against US and Israeli strikes.

The US military’s central command said on Tuesday that Iran has launched more than 500 ballistic missiles and over 2,000 drones in its retaliatory attacks throughout the Middle East so far.

The risks to US forces in the Middle East came up during a closed-door briefing to lawmakers on Tuesday by defence secretary Pete Hegseth, Gen Dan Caine, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, CIA director John Ratcliffe and secretary of state Marco Rubio.

“They told us in that room that there are going to be more Americans that are going to die — that they are not ... going to be able to stop these drones,” senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat, said.

The facility in Kuwait where the four deaths occurred was protected by concrete blast walls but did not have a fortified roof, two officials told Reuters.

It was unclear if there were air defences in place, but no alarm apparently sounded as the drone approached, one of the officials added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reuters