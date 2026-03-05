World

Syrian man handed 13-year sentence for Berlin Holocaust memorial stabbing

Islamic State supporter was targeting Jews, said prosecutors

Reuters Agency

Reuters

An Islamic State supporter stabbed a Spanish tourist in the neck in Berlin in 2025. (Matthias Baehr)

A Syrian refugee who stabbed a tourist at Berlin’s Holocaust memorial last year has been sentenced to 13 years in prison on charges of attempted murder, among others, said a Berlin court spokesperson on Thursday.

The now 20-year-old Islamic State supporter used a knife to stab a 30-year-old Spanish tourist in the neck at the memorial in the heart of the German capital.

He inflicted life-threatening injuries that required the man to undergo emergency surgery and be placed in an induced coma.

Prosecutors said at the time that the Syrian national appeared to have been planning to kill Jews for several weeks, apparently motivated by the Middle Eastern conflict, which is why he chose the location.

The memorial commemorates the murder of 6-million Jews by Adolf Hitler’s Nazis during World War 2.

