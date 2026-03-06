Indonesian court sentences Thai national to life for meth smuggling

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thai nationals Weerapat Phongwan and Teerapong Lekpradub and Indonesian co-defendants, accused of smuggling about two tons of crystal methamphetamine, sit with audiences behind them in the courtroom for their verdicts in Batam, Riau Islands, Indonesia, on March 5 2026.

An Indonesian court on Friday sentenced one Thai national to life in prison and another to 17 years for smuggling nearly two tons of methamphetamine in one of the country’s biggest drug busts in years.

Weerapat Phongwan was sentenced to life in prison for acting as an intermediary and overseeing drug distribution, a judge said.

Teerapong Lekpradub got 17 years in jail after being found guilty of acting as an intermediary in the sale and purchase of the drugs, the judge said.

Both defendants and four Indonesians were arrested by Indonesian police in May last year after the fishing boat they were aboard was found to be carrying 67 boxes of methamphetamine, weighing nearly two tons, court documents showed. The drugs were wrapped in tea bags, footage of a police exposé showed.

They were arrested in the waters of Karimun, Riau Islands, near Singapore.

The same court on Thursday sentenced another defendant, Fandi Ramadhan, to five years in jail. The court will issue a verdict for the three others next week.

The case went viral on social media after Ramadhan’s family asked President Prabowo Subianto to intervene and free him.

The drugs were smuggled from Phuket, Thailand, and believed to be sourced from an international network operating in Thailand, Myanmar and Laos, local media reported.

Indonesia has strict drug laws and in 2015 executed two Australians in the Bali Nine drug ring for attempting to smuggle heroin out of the resort island of Bali.

Reuters