Pope Leo names former envoy to Duterte’s Philippines as ambassador to US

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, permanent observer of the Holy See to the UN, greets parishioners before Mass for the late Pope Francis, at St Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, US, April 26, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

By Joshua McElwee

Pope Leo on Saturday named a senior church diplomat who represented the Vatican in the Philippines during former President Rodrigo Duterte‘s war on drugs as the Vatican’s US ambassador and envoy to the Trump administration.

Italian Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, 68, served for two years in Manila before becoming the Vatican’s UN ambassador in 2020.

His appointment follows Vatican criticism of US-Israeli strikes on Iran, with the Vatican’s top diplomat, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, saying on Wednesday that the military campaign had undermined international law.

Leo, the first US pope, has also openly criticised some of Trump’s right-wing policies. He has described Trump’s immigration crackdown, which has convulsed cities across the US, as “inhuman”.

Caccia, widely seen as one of the more experienced diplomats in the Vatican’s foreign service, will arrive in Washington as some US bishops have ramped up criticism of Trump.

He will replace Cardinal Christophe Pierre, 80, who is retiring and had been the Vatican’s US ambassador since 2016.

Three top US cardinals in January decried the direction of American foreign policy, saying the country’s “moral role in confronting evil around the world” was in question.

CACCIA TAMPED DOWN TENSIONS WHILE IN MANILA

In Manila, Caccia was known for tamping down tensions between local Catholic bishops and Duterte, who frequently attacked church officials in speeches.

Duterte, who left office in 2022, is being held in The Hague over murders committed during his war on drugs.

The Vatican, which maintains about 110 embassies worldwide, considers Washington one of its most important diplomatic postings.

The ambassador must represent the church’s priorities at the White House, and envoys over the decades have contested policies of various US administrations.

The Vatican’s US ambassador also plays a sweeping role inside the national church. He is responsible for recommending to the pope US priests who could serve as bishops, shaping the lives of the country’s 72-million Catholics.

Caccia, originally from Milan, has previously served as the Vatican’s ambassador to Lebanon and spent seven years as the number-three official in the Vatican’s powerful Secretariat of State.

The Vatican and the US formally established diplomatic relations in 1984 under President Ronald Reagan. None of the previous six Vatican ambassadors in Washington had served first at the UN.

Reuters