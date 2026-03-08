Airstrikes, not occupation: where Trump voters draw red lines on Iran

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A week into a war with Iran that is already unpopular with much of the American public, President Donald Trump has offered various explanations for the bombing campaign, estimated the strikes could last weeks, cautioned there will likely be more US casualties and dismissed concerns about surging oil and gas prices.

While that has troubled many Americans, recent interviews with several who voted for Trump show they are largely standing by the president and his war ― at least for now. Even his most ardent supporters, however, warned that a large deployment of US ground troops in Iran would alarm them.

In the days since the US and Israel attacked Iran, Reuters has spoken to eight Americans who voted for Trump in 2024, part of a group of 20 whom Reuters has interviewed monthly since February, to hear their thoughts on the rapidly escalating conflict.

It should have been done a long time ago and we wouldn’t have had to deal with it for this long. — Jon Webber, 45, a Walmart retail worker

All eight opposed the idea of the Trump administration sending substantial US ground forces to Iran or getting involved in a protracted effort to install new leadership. But five said they fully supported the air and sea attacks as the only way to prevent Iran from stockpiling long-range and nuclear missiles. Three were less clear about why the administration started the conflict, saying they worried it was unduly damaging the US economy and endangering US citizens.

Their reactions to the war so far roughly reflect the results of a Reuters-Ipsos poll conducted last weekend that surveyed 1,282 US adults. Nearly two-thirds of respondents who voted for Trump in 2024 said they approved of the strikes, while 9% said they disapproved and 27% said they were not sure. Overall, just one in four respondents expressed support for the US attack on Iran.

If energy prices keep surging and Trump’s tactics against Iran start to alienate his own followers, the conflict could erode support for Republicans as the US heads into all-important midterm elections in November that will determine whether Congress stays in the party’s control.

Though most of the eight voters Reuters interviewed reported that petrol in their area had shot up between 20 and 50 cents per gallon, those who supported the strikes said they expected the higher prices to be short-lived.

Jon Webber, 45, a Walmart retail worker in Indiana, pointed to the struggle his parents had with volatile oil prices after the 1979 Iranian Revolution. “Yeah, it’s gonna suck for a little bit, but it’ll go back,” he said.

After watching US presidents invoke the threat posed by Iran for most of his life, Webber said it felt good to see Trump cripple the regime: “It should have been done a long time ago and we wouldn’t have had to deal with it for this long.”

Loretta Torres, a stay at home mom who voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, poses for a portrait at her home in Baytown, Texas, May 16 2025. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare/File Photo (Callaghan O'Hare)

Near Houston, Texas, Loretta Torres, 38, said she trusted the president had acted judiciously. “Trump was trying to get ahead of the game and trying to be proactive with the threats,” she said.

But Torres, a mother of three, also said she feared the war could spin “out of control” or inspire terrorist attacks on major metropolitan areas like hers. Like all the voters Reuters interviewed, she dreaded the prospect of the US becoming enmeshed in the region for years if Trump sends in ground troops.

The voters who supported the strikes were confident Trump had authorised them because they were necessary to thwart an imminent attack on the US. Democrats and even prominent conservative commentators have expressed scepticism about this, citing the administration’s varying explanations for the war.

Chad Hill, 50, a supervisor at a nuclear power plant near his home in northwestern Ohio, said he had been expecting some type of US military action, despite US-Iran negotiations that had been under way over Iran’s nuclear programme just days before the strikes: “Unfortunately, it seems like this was probably the only way because in the end they don’t trust us and we don’t trust them.”

Chad Hill poses for a portrait, Port Clinton, Ohio, May 16 2025. REUTERS/Ruddy Roye/File Photo (Ruddy Roye)

Trump might need to send a limited military detachment into the country to fully destroy Iran’s missile capabilities, Hill said, but any larger ground deployment would raise red flags for him. “No nation-building, that doesn’t work,” he said.

The idea of US boots on Iranian ground also made Gerald Dunn, 67, uneasy. “Only if they’re invited” by a new Iranian government should Trump deploy ground troops, he said, and even then, “the scale should be limited”.

Like Hill, Dunn, a martial arts instructor in New York’s Hudson Valley, applauded Trump for taking action where prior administrations had simply “kicked the can down the road”.

Near Savannah, Georgia, insurance firm employee Amanda Taylor, 52, said that while “there’s so much we don’t really know”, she would back any military action that made the US safer.

Amanda Taylor, 51, stands for a portrait in Pooler, Georgia, May 6 2025. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer/File Photo (Alyssa Pointer)

“Our intelligence is usually right in these things so I’m going to hope and trust that [Trump acted] because of that, and not just because of his own gut feeling,” she said. At the same time, Taylor added, “nobody wants a drawn-out, true war ― I would hate to see that happen.”

The shifting reasons Trump administration officials gave for the strikes puzzled some voters.

On Monday, Herman Sims heard secretary of state Marco Rubio say the US learnt Israel was planning to attack Iran and struck first to prevent retaliation ― but on Tuesday, he heard Trump claim responsibility for leading the charge based on the president’s hunch that Iran would attack if the US didn’t.

Herman Sims, trucking night operations manager, poses for a portrait outside of his home in Dallas, Texas, May 13 2025. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber/File Photo (Shelby Tauber)

Sims, 66, a night operations manager for a trucking company in Dallas, Texas, said the conflicting reports “didn’t make any sense”, but added that he supported the strikes if they were indeed necessary to protect US lives. Still, he was alarmed by the spiking petrol prices and by a report that an ex-Marine’s arm was broken while he protested that the US should not “fight for Israel” during a Senate hearing.

“I agree 100%. We should not be fighting a war for someone else,” Sims said.

In Madison, Wisconsin, college student Will Brown, 20, said he was frustrated by the administration’s “wishy-washy” explanations for why the US attacked when it did.

“Bombing them to the extent that we have is fine, but Trump’s talked about boots on the ground and troops dying, and that I simply can’t approve of,” he said. Trump told the New York Post on Monday that he has not ruled out sending US ground troops into Iran.

Will Brown poses for a portrait during an interview with Reuters in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 16 2025. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo/File Photo (Ricardo Arduengo)

Though he was glad to see Iran’s leader dead and the country’s nuclear capacity reduced, Brown said he could “not fathom the amount of destruction and death” a ground invasion would bring.

Don Jernigan, 75, a retiree in Virginia Beach, said Trump had not justified putting US troops in harm’s way.

Assuming the Iranian threat was “so imminent that our cities are in danger of being destroyed from a long distance, from the mainland of Iran, then perhaps we should be destroying people from a long distance, like the mainland of America”, Jernigan said.

Though he couldn’t know what kind of threat Trump saw, Jernigan added that the US strikes had raised the odds of terrorist attacks against Americans.

“If we kill their brothers and their dads and their uncles over there, they’re going to come over here and try to kill ours,” he said.

Reuters