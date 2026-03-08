Trump praises Italian PM Meloni’s willingness to help in US-Israel war with Iran

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump praised Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and said she was willing to help the US and Israel in their war with Iran.

US President Donald Trump praised Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and said she was willing to help the US and Israel in their war with Iran, Italy’s Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday.

Speaking to the newspaper in a telephone call on Saturday, Trump described Meloni as “a great leader” and said Italy was doing what it could to assist.

“I love Italy; I think she is a great leader,” Trump was quoted as saying of Meloni.

“She always tries to help; she is an excellent leader, and she is a friend of mine,” Trump said, according to Corriere della Sera.

Italy is planning to send air defence aid to Gulf countries in the face of Iranian air strikes, Meloni said on Thursday.

An Italian naval vessel is preparing to sail to Cyplus, a navy spokesperson said on Friday, as part of a joint European mission to protect the island after it came under Iranian fire.

Reuters